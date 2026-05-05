Shillong Teer Result Today, May 5, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

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The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Result of today, May 5, shortly. As one of Meghalaya's most distinct cultural traditions, the archery-based lottery game continues to draw massive participation at the historic Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games will be published on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of today.

People across the Northeast and other parts of India are actively searching for the Shillong Teer Results online to check winning numbers, analyse patterns, and plan the lottery game. The Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, with the results declared after each Teer game is completed. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Shillong Teer games. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 4, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 5, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A total of eight Teer games are played daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Wondering where to check the Shillong Teer Result of today, May 5? Head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check today's Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Lottery players are also advised to look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 5" on the above sites. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 41

Second Round - 71

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 31

Second Round - 94

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Unlike traditional digital lotteries that rely on random number generators, Shillong Teer is a game of skill and athletic performance. Every day (except Sundays), professional archers from 12 local clubs gather to shoot arrows at a bamboo target. In Round 1, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each, whereas Round 2 sees 30 archers shooting 20 arrows each. The winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 1,518 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number is 18. Shillong Teer is fully legal and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act. It serves as a significant source of revenue for the state government and provides a livelihood for thousands of people, including archers, ticket counter employees, and local vendors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).