Shillong Teer Results Today, May 22, 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, May 22. The results and winning numbers of all Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. This unique archery-based game, a cultural staple of Meghalaya, is held daily at the historic Polo Ground. Shillong Teer players can check the results and the winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Participants from across the state and neighbouring regions are currently awaiting the final tallies for all Teer games, including Shillong Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games will be released as and when both rounds of each Teer game are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 21 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 22, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer participants can visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check today's Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Lottery players are advised to look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 22" when visiting the above-mentioned sites. They can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 18

Second Round - 34

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 25

Second Round - 89

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Understanding Shillong Teer Lottery Game

Unlike traditional paper lotteries, the Shillong Teer lottery is based on the skill of local archers. Every day, 50 professional archers shoot a specific number of arrows at a bamboo target. For the first round, archers shoot 30 arrows, and for the second, they shoot 20. The "winning number" is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target.

For example, if 745 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number for that round would be 45. Trending keywords used by Shillong Teer players include "Shillong Teer Result Today Live", "Shillong Teer 22-05-2026 Results", "Shillong Teer First Round Result (FR)", "Shillong Teer Second Round Result (SR)", "Shillong Teer Result Chart", and "Shillong Teer Common Number Today" among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).