Shillong Teer Result Today, May 21, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Wondering where and how to check Shilong Teer Results of all eight Teer games of today, May 21? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will publish the Shillong Teer result on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Players taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

A cultural staple unique to Meghalaya, the legally sanctioned Shillong Teer lottery event draws thousands of players from across the region. An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games are played twice a day in Round 1 and Round 2. Played at the Polo Ground, the Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The results of all Shillong Teer games are selected based on the number of arrows that hit the designated target. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 21, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where the results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Shillong Teer games will be declared? Don't worry. Head to the following websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer result of today, May 21. Shillong Teer participants can also view the winning numbers of all eight Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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What Is Shillong Teer?

A total of eight Teer games are played under the Shillong Teer games, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Unlike conventional lottery systems that rely on mechanical ball draws or digital random number generators, Shillong Teer determines its outcomes through a live, physical sport. Every day except Sunday. 50 professional archers representing 12 local clubs assemble at the city's historic Polo Ground.

The lottery event is strictly structured into two distinct rounds, each operating under strict time constraints. In the first round, each participating archer fires exactly 30 cane-wood arrows at a cylindrical bamboo target placed roughly 50 yards away. In the second round, the intensity shifts as the number of available archers drops to 30, with each firing a reduced allocation of 20 arrows into the target. The final winning combination is derived solely from the last two digits of that collective sum. For example, if the physical count reveals that exactly 692 arrows hit the target in a round, the official winning number for that specific tier is declared as 92.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).