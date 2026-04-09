The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will officially announce the results of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery draw of today, April 9, shortly. This popular evening draw, held at 6:00 PM, continues to be a major highlight for participants across the region, offering a top prize of INR 1 crore. The high-stakes draw (Dear Supreme Thursday) will conclude with the announcement of the grand prize winner. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today.

The first prize of INR 1 crore of the Dear Supreme Thursday lottery will be awarded to a single ticket holder who matches the winning number exactly. In addition to the jackpot, Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery features a multi-tiered prize structure. Participants of the Dear Supreme Thursday lottery are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the official websites online or through authorised lottery gazettes. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of April 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of prizes exceeding INR 10,000 must follow a specific claim procedure, which includes submitting the original winning ticket and providing three passport-sized photographs (attested by a Gazetted Officer or Magistrate). It is important to note that all prize claims for Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday lottery must be filed within 30 days of the result declaration. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 9, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Sikkim State Lottery is one of the most established legal lottery systems in India, known for its transparency and timely payouts. The "Dear" series, which includes daily themes like Supreme Thursday, Crown Friday, and Elite Saturday, draws significant participation from both local residents and visitors from neighbouring states where lotteries are permitted. Trending keywords for Dear Supreme Thursday lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Supreme Thursday Result", "Lottery Sambad 6 PM", "Sikkim Lottery Result 9 April 2026" and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).