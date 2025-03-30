Mumbai, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Solar Industries facility in Nagpur on Sunday, March 30, to review key indigenous defense projects, including the Nagastra-3, a cutting-edge loitering munition under development by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries.

Currently in its prototype phase, the Nagastra-3 is being developed under the Ministry of Defence's Project Sanction Order (PSO) and falls within the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. The weapon features an impressive operational range of up to 100 kilometres and can remain in the air for over five hours, significantly enhancing the capabilities of earlier models.

What is Nagastra-3?

Nagastra-3 is a loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone or kamikaze drone. Designed to linger over a target area before delivering a precision strike, it can target high-value or mobile assets without endangering human pilots or causing extensive collateral damage.

The hybrid nature of loitering munitions combines unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) functions with the precision strike power of guided missiles, enabling real-time battlefield intelligence and decision-making.

Originally used in the 1980s to Suppress Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), loitering munitions have evolved to support a range of missions from short-range (2-15 km) to long-range (50-100 km), targeting personnel, bunkers, armor, and critical infrastructure such as missile sites and airbases.

The development of Nagastra-3 underlines India's focus on achieving self-reliance in defense manufacturing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It also underscores the growing role of the private sector, with Solar Industries already supplying military-grade explosives and ammunition to over 60 countries.

