Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 34°C

Mumbai residents can expect a continuation of monsoon-like conditions today, Tuesday, June 09, 2026, with moderate drizzle predicted throughout the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 29°C, but the high humidity levels, expected to be around 79%, will make it feel significantly warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 34°C. This consistent moisture and warmth are characteristic of early monsoon patterns in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, anticipating thunderstorms and rain, underscoring the active weather system. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Intense Heat Expected with High of 43°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Moderate drizzle Humidity 79% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 85% 8 km/h 02:00 28°C Light drizzle 90% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Light drizzle 87% 7 km/h 06:00 27°C Light drizzle 87% 7 km/h 08:00 29°C Light drizzle 90% 6 km/h 10:00 31°C Light drizzle 93% 10 km/h 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 79% 13 km/h 14:00 32°C Light drizzle 51% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with a comfortable 28°C with moderate drizzle and a high chance of rain. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will slightly climb. By 10:00 AM, the mercury will reach 31°C, with rain chances peaking at 93% along with light drizzle. The afternoon will see temperatures hold steady at 32°C, though the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease, with a 51% chance of precipitation by 2:00 PM. Wind speeds will remain moderate, ranging from 10 km/h, potentially picking up slightly to 15 km/h in the early afternoon, providing minimal respite from the humidity. These conditions suggest a generally damp and muggy day for the city.

For those venturing out, it's advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats as the moderate drizzle is expected to persist, particularly in the morning and late afternoon. Given the high humidity and 'feels like' temperature, staying hydrated is crucial. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the warmth and moisture. Commuters should anticipate potentially slower travel times due to wet road conditions and the possibility of localized waterlogging in low-lying areas, a common occurrence during such weather patterns in Mumbai. While the forecast indicates drizzle rather than heavy downpours, preparedness is key. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with Afternoon Rain Chances and Highs Near 39°C.

The weather forecast comes amidst a busy period for outdoor activities in Mumbai. With the Indian Premier League 2026 season in full swing, teams like MI and CSK are competing. Upcoming matches, including those involving Mumbai Indians, might be affected by the prevailing weather. Players and spectators should be prepared for damp conditions and potentially delayed play if the drizzle intensifies. The overall Mumbai weather today calls for caution and comfort, blending the persistent moisture with the city's typical vibrant pace.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).