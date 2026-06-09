Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with Afternoon Rain Chances and Highs Near 39°C

Chennai residents are bracing for a predominantly overcast and humid day on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The city's weather forecast indicates a high temperature of 32°C, with the 'feels like' temperature climbing to a muggy 36°C due to significant humidity levels, expected to hover around 57%. A gentle breeze of 9 km/h will offer minimal respite from the oppressive conditions.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 57% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 33°C Overcast 8% 13 km/h 02:00 32°C Overcast 0% 17 km/h 04:00 31°C Overcast 0% 17 km/h 06:00 30°C Partly cloudy 0% 14 km/h 08:00 33°C Partly cloudy 0% 18 km/h 10:00 35°C Overcast 1% 16 km/h 12:00 37°C Overcast 16% 16 km/h 14:00 39°C Overcast 45% 16 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests the day will begin with overcast skies and a slight chance of rain around midnight, though this is predicted to dissipate by early morning. As the day progresses, temperatures will steadily rise. By 10:00 AM, the mercury will reach 35°C, with overcast conditions persisting. The afternoon poses the highest probability of precipitation, with a 45% chance of rain anticipated around 2:00 PM, coinciding with temperatures potentially peaking near 39°C. While earlier reports suggested the possibility of significant rainfall, the current forecast indicates a more moderate chance of showers later in the day.

For those venturing out, it's advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing to combat the heat and humidity. Staying hydrated will be crucial, so carrying water bottles is recommended. Commuters might experience slightly slower travel times during the afternoon if rain intensifies. Given the recent weather patterns across South India, including some areas experiencing heavy drizzles and Chennai itself grappling with sweltering heat, residents should remain aware of potential localized downpours. The possibility of rain could offer temporary relief from the high temperatures, but the overall conditions will remain warm and muggy.

The Indian Premier League season continues to be a significant event for Chennai, with recent headlines indicating matches involving the Chennai Super Kings. As fans and players navigate the weather, the overcast conditions and potential for rain, especially during afternoon or evening matches, could play a role in play. Spectators should be prepared for humid weather and possible delays or interruptions due to rain. The 'feels like' temperature will likely make prolonged outdoor activities uncomfortable without adequate precautions, highlighting the need for sun protection and hydration even under cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, the Chennai weather forecast suggests continued warm conditions. While today's primary concern is the pervasive humidity and the intermittent chance of rain, staying updated on the latest Chennai weather reports is always prudent. The forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, paints a picture of a typically humid monsoon-season day, characterized by cloud cover and a moderate risk of rainfall, particularly in the afternoon. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, keeping the fluctuating weather in mind.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).