8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will the Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 34,560 or INR 68,940? Know the Different Fitment Factors Proposed

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has officially extended its final deadline for submitting representations, memoranda, and suggestions to June 15. This extension allows employee associations, trade unions, and pensioner groups additional time to formalise their demands before the panel moves forward with drafting its final report. At the centre of the ongoing negotiations is the "fitment factor" - a crucial mathematical multiplier used to convert an employee’s existing basic salary into the revised pay structure.

The final figure approved by the Union Government will directly determine the scale of salary and pension increases for over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

Understanding the Fitment Factor Impact

The fitment factor serves as the structural foundation for every pay revision. During the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the government established a fitment factor of 2.57, which effectively raised the minimum basic pay for central employees from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000. 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Can Expect.

For the 8th Pay Commission, the Ministry of Finance has not yet announced an official benchmark. However, the eventual multiplier will completely reshape the pay matrix. When the new scales are applied, existing Dearness Allowance (DA) is traditionally merged into the base salary and reset to zero, meaning the fitment factor dictates the true baseline of an employee's future earnings.

Varying Fitment Factor Proposals and Employee Demands

While the government maintains a neutral stance, employee unions, pensioner organisations, and economic experts have put forward highly divergent proposals. These demands currently range from a conservative 1.92 to an ambitious 3.83, highlighting a significant gap between staff expectations and fiscal feasibility. The staff side of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has advocated for a fitment factor of 3.83, marking one of the highest organised demands.

Meanwhile, the National Pensioners’ Organisation (NPO) has suggested a multiplier of up to 3.25, and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has proposed a flat factor of 3.0. Regional bodies, including several employee organisations in Jammu & Kashmir, have requested a range between 2.86 and 3.68. Conversely, some financial experts, including former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, have suggested that the government might lean toward a more conservative fitment factor of 1.92. The table below outlines how these specific stakeholder demands would alter the current minimum basic pay:

Organisation / Group Fitment Factor Sought Estimated Minimum Basic Pay* Increase Over Current Base Conservative Expert Projections 1.92 INR 34,560 92 per cent All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) 3.00 INR 54,000 200 per cent J&K Employees Federation 3.05 INR 54,900 205 per cent Federation of National Postal Organisations 3.25 INR 58,500 225 per cent Jammu & Kashmir Employee Bodies 2.86–3.68 INR 51,480-INR 66,240 186 to 268 per cent National Council-JCM (Reported Demand) 3.83 INR 68,940 283 per cent

Projections for the Revised Pay Matrix

The financial outcome for a Level 1 entry employee varies drastically depending on the multiplier the Union Cabinet ultimately approves. The baseline shifts significantly across the debated numbers:

Fitment Factor Scenario Projected Minimum Basic Pay 1.92 (Conservative Projection) INR 34,560 2.57 (7th CPC Benchmark) INR 46,260 2.86 (Moderate Expert Estimate) INR 51,480 3.00 (Trade Union Proposal) INR 54,000 3.25 (Pensioner Group Proposal) INR 58,500 3.68 (Regional Union Demand) INR 66,240 3.83 (Aggressive JCM Proposal) INR 68,940

Beyond basic pay, other critical components like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance will undergo separate reviews once the core matrix is finalised. 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Old Pension Scheme Instead of NPS?

Timeline and Implementation Roadmap

The Union Government initially notified the formulation of the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, with an official reference date for the new scales set for January 1, 2026. The panel, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was allocated an 18-month window to execute stakeholder consultations and finalise its terms. Consequently, the commission's official report is anticipated around mid-2027. Because the final evaluation, cabinet approvals, and structural transitions historically take additional time, the actual financial rollout of the revised salaries is expected to take effect in mid-2027 or early 2028.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).