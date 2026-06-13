8th Pay Commission News: Railway Unions Demand INR 52,600 As Minimum Basic Pay and 3.80 Fitment Factor

Representative groups for Indian Railways employees and pensioners have submitted detailed proposals to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), demanding a major overhaul of the salary matrix, enhanced fitment factors, and higher minimum pay structures. The submissions follow an invitation for memoranda from the pay panel, which is currently engaging in active consultations with various public sector unions and stakeholders.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission is scheduled to accept stakeholder feedback until June 15, with final recommendations expected by mid-2027. 8th Pay Commission Arrears Calculator: Level 11-14 Central Govt Employees Could Receive up to INR 53 Lakh.

The proposals, filed by major bodies including the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), carry significant weight. Indian Railways remains one of the country's largest public sector employers, and the panel's subsequent decisions will ultimately shape the remuneration, allowances, and pensions of lakhs of central government beneficiaries.

Demands for Revised Minimum Pay and Fitment Factors

The IRTSA has formally demanded that the minimum basic pay for central government employees be raised to INR 52,600, citing modern economic factors and the need for revised fixation metrics. Conversely, the RSCWS did not define a specific baseline figure but argued that the minimum pay must be determined on a scientific basis calculated against the price index as of January 1, 2026. According to the RSCWS submission, “The calculation should realistically account for current consumption patterns, housing, education, healthcare and digital connectivity.”

Regarding the fitment factor - the multiplier used to revise basic pay - the IRTSA proposed a graduated scale starting at 2.92 for Level 1 posts. The group recommended higher indexing for safety category posts within the Ministry of Railways, pushing for a fitment factor between "2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50" for Levels 6, 7, and 8, and a factor of "2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80" for mid-position posts spanning Levels 9 to 12. The RSCWS backed the necessity of a substantial multiplier, stating that the fitment factor adopted by the 8th CPC “should ensure meaningful real income growth and not merely neutralise inflation … should be adequate to correct historical erosion in real wages and pensions”.

Restructuring the Pay Matrix and Cadre Grades

The technical supervisors' union is pushing for structural modifications to address stagnation within the technical cadres, particularly among Graduate Engineers recruited directly into the Senior Section Engineer (SSE) grade. The IRTSA has requested the implementation of a five-grade structure starting at Level 7 for Junior Engineers (JEs), alongside upgrading SSE posts to Group B gazetted status to better reflect the hazardous nature and responsibilities of their workload.

To complement these structural changes, the RSCWS suggested that the 8th CPC review the financial spacing between existing pay matrix levels to ensure adequate financial progression. The association noted that modifications should specifically target middle and higher levels, adding that "the system should also allow smoother movement between promotional levels."

Revisions to Annual Increments and Allowances

To combat inflation and reward long-term service continuity, employee groups are seeking an upward revision of the standard annual increment rate, which currently stands at 3 per cent of basic pay. The RSCWS described the current rate as relatively modest given longer modern career spans, suggesting that the panel consider an enhanced annual increment rate of 5 per cent or introduce periodic additional increments after specific milestones of service. Demands for specialised and cost-of-living allowances also feature heavily in the submitted memoranda:

Technical Allowances: The IRTSA is seeking targeted provisions for technical supervisors, including night duty allowances, overtime pay, and Production Control Organisation (PCO) allowances.

The IRTSA is seeking targeted provisions for technical supervisors, including night duty allowances, overtime pay, and Production Control Organisation (PCO) allowances. Welfare Allowances: The RSCWS has requested a comprehensive review of House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance to align with escalated living costs, particularly for personnel stationed in high-cost metropolitan areas.

Deliberation Process and Timeline

The 8th CPC - which also includes Professor Pulak Ghosh of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council as a Member and Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary—will spend the coming months analysing demographic data, economic indicators, and stakeholder feedback to formulate its final salary and pension formulas. While the Indian Railways recently adjusted its Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2 per cent to bring the component to 60 per cent of basic pay under the existing 7th CPC framework, comprehensive structural changes remain dependent on the 8th CPC's final report. Historically, once the commission submits its recommendations to the government, the subsequent evaluation, approval, and administrative rollout can take an additional two to three years, meaning the finalised pay structures may not be fully implemented until 2029 or 2030.

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