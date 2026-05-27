8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Employee Bodies Push for up to 438% Pay Jump, Govt Faces Big Fiscal Challenge

The 8th Pay Commission salary hike debate has intensified after employee unions proposed a new salary revision formula that could sharply increase pay across multiple government departments, especially for senior employees.

At the centre of the discussion is a proposal submitted by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA), which has suggested a multi-layered fitment factor structure instead of one common multiplier for all employees. If accepted, the proposal could result in salary hikes of more than 400 per cent for certain senior-level staff.

Under the proposal, employees in Levels 17 and 18 could receive a fitment factor of 4.38. This means a current basic pay of around INR 2.5 lakh could rise to nearly INR 10.95 lakh after revision. Mid-level employees may also see major increases. For example, a basic salary of INR 45,000 under Levels 6 to 8 could increase to approximately INR 1.57 lakh.

The proposed fitment factors include:

Levels 1 to 5: 2.92

Levels 6 to 8: 3.50

Levels 9 to 12: 3.80

Levels 13 to 16: 4.09

Levels 17 to 18: 4.38

The association argues that the current pay structure compresses salary differences between junior and senior staff and does not adequately reward technical employees handling critical railway operations. 8th Pay Commission News: Central Government Employees To Receive 283% Hike in Salary and Pension? Check Details.

Apart from salary hikes, unions have also demanded higher annual increments of 5 per cent, merger of 50 per cent Dearness Allowance into basic pay before revisions, and separate pay structures for technical railway employees.

The fitment factor has emerged as the most closely watched aspect of the 8th Pay Commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57. Several employee organisations are now demanding much higher multipliers, with some seeking a 3.83 factor and others pushing for 4.0. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Huge Salary Hike for Central Government Employees? Fitment Factor From 3.0 to 4.0 Explained.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery has reportedly demanded a minimum basic salary of INR 69,000, while Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh has sought a minimum pay of INR 72,000 along with a 4.0 fitment factor.

However, the growing demands have also raised serious fiscal concerns for the government. A major increase in fitment factors would not only raise salaries but also sharply increase pensions, allowances, arrears and long-term retirement liabilities.

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultation phase under the leadership of Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai. The panel has already conducted meetings in Delhi and other regions and is scheduled to hold further consultations in Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The recommendations are expected to impact more than 1.1 crore central government employees, pensioners and their families, making the 8th Pay Commission one of the most closely watched policy exercises in recent years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).