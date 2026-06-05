8th Pay Commission Update: Deadline Extended Till June 15; How Delay May Impact Salary, Arrears and HRA

The 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandums until June 15, 2026, marking the third extension since the consultation process began. The submission window was initially scheduled to close on April 30 before being extended to May 31 and now June 15.

In its latest circular, the Commission stated that June 15 will be the final deadline for submitting recommendations and demands. It also clarified that memorandums must be filed exclusively through the official online portal, as physical copies, emails and PDF submissions may not be considered. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 52,600 for Central Govt Employees? IRTSA Proposes 2.92 Fitment Factor.

The extension comes amid growing demands from employee associations and pensioner groups. The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has sought the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), reforms in Dearness Allowance (DA) and a higher fitment factor of 3.833. If accepted, the proposal could increase the minimum basic pay of central government employees from INR 18,000 to nearly INR 69,000. 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Deadline for Stakeholders To Submit Suggestions and Demands Extended Till June 15.

The delay in the Commission's proceedings could have significant implications for both employees and the government. Since the revised pay structure is expected to take effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026, central government employees will continue to accumulate salary and pension arrears until the new recommendations are implemented. This may result in a substantial one-time payout by the government.

However, while employees are likely to receive arrears on revised basic pay, the delay could impact House Rent Allowance (HRA) benefits, as HRA is generally not paid retrospectively. As a result, employees may lose out on higher HRA payments for the period during which the revised pay scales remain pending.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).