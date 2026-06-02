Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected June 3, 2026

Ahmedabad is set to experience a dynamic weather pattern on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with forecasts indicating a mix of clear skies, warm temperatures, and the distinct possibility of thunderstorms. Residents can anticipate a high of around 37°C, while the mercury will dip to a low of approximately 26°C overnight. The day's weather conditions are expected to be influenced by an approaching thunderstorm, although the overall chance of rain remains relatively low at 25%.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Ahmedabad, Gujarat — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 37°C Low 26°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 25% Max Wind 13 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Ahmedabad — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Moderate rain showers 25% 12 km/h 03:00 26°C Partly cloudy 17% 5 km/h 06:00 26°C Mainly clear 1% 4 km/h 09:00 30°C Mainly clear 0% 6 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 3% 4 km/h 15:00 37°C Clear sky 4% 4 km/h 18:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 4 km/h 21:00 31°C Thunderstorm 2% 12 km/h

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with moderate rain showers around midnight, clearing to partly cloudy skies by 3 AM and becoming mainly clear by 6 AM. Temperatures will steadily rise throughout the morning, reaching 30°C by 9 AM and climbing to a peak of 37°C in the early afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to remain mild, gusting up to 13 km/h at their maximum, primarily around midnight and then again in the late evening.

A significant shift in the atmospheric conditions is forecast for the evening, with a thunderstorm developing around 9 PM. While the chance of rain during this thunderstorm period is listed at 2%, this shift in weather could bring localized downpours and a change in the feel of the evening air, moving away from the day's clear and warm conditions. This evening thunderstorm follows a period of clear skies throughout the afternoon.

Recent weather patterns in Ahmedabad have seen fluctuations, with reports of pre-monsoon showers providing temporary respite from the heat in some areas, alongside stronger weather events causing some disruption. The approaching thunderstorm on June 3rd, while not indicating widespread heavy rain, warrants attention, particularly given the context of recent weather variability.

Residents planning their activities for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, are advised to stay hydrated due to the high temperatures expected during the day. Light, breathable clothing will be most comfortable. Those venturing out in the late evening should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms, carrying umbrellas as a precaution. Commuters may experience brief delays if any sudden downpours occur. Overall, it will be a day that transitions from warm and clear to potentially unsettled, especially as night approaches, making a comprehensive Ahmedabad weather update crucial for planning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).