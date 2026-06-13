Amit Brahme Death Case: TCS Engineer’s Suicide Triggers Workplace Harassment Probe, 3 Colleagues Under Scanner

Pune, June 13: Almost 10 days after a 48-year-old IT engineer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) allegedly committed suicide over harassment at his office in Pune's Hinjewadi, the police are hunting for three of his colleagues named in his suicide note. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed with the police against the two women and the man who were named as harassers by Amit Abhay Brahme.

Brahme died by suicide at his house on June 2. During the investigation, the police found a two-page note from his room in which he accused his project managers - Archana and Shashwati – of harassing him. He also named his male colleague Vinod Palecha. Senior Police Inspector Sandip Ghorpade said that in his suicide note, Brahme accused Archana and Shashwati, who were project managers, of troubling him, giving him hard work on the project and reducing his ratings. Amit Bramhe Death: TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad, FIR Names 2 Women Colleagues and Another Man.

He said Brahme also complained of being denied leave by the two project managers when his father and wife were sick. Ghorpade said the victim also named his colleague Vinod Palecha for harassing him by lodging complaints in the company via email and filing false complaints of theft and cheating with Hinjewadi police. He said summons have been issued to TCS officials to record their statements, and they have been given two days to appear at the police station.

In a statement issued on Saturday, TCS said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.” “The well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us, and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation,” it said. Pune: IT Employee Dies Allegedly by Suicide: Case Registered Against Three Including Two Staffers.

As this is an ongoing process, it won’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage, said TCS. “We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees," said the company.

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