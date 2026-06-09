Assam DA Hike 2026: DA and DR Raised From 58% to 60% for Employees and Pensioners, Effective From July 2026

The Assam Cabinet has approved a 2-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. Announcing the decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the revised allowance rate will increase from 58% to 60% of basic pay, effective from July 2026. The move is expected to provide financial relief to more than eight lakh beneficiaries across the state.

The enhanced allowances will apply to multiple categories of recipients, including currently serving state government employees, retired pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners, and compassionate family pensioners. According to the Chief Minister, the adjustment reflects the state administration's commitment to supporting its workforce and retired personnel as key stakeholders in Assam’s developmental progress. Assam Cabinet Approves Enhancement of DA/DR to 60%, Benefiting over 8 Lakh Employees and Pensioners.

This revision is designed to help fixed-income individuals manage the ongoing impact of inflation and rising living expenses. DA and DR are periodic cost-of-living adjustments calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension, implemented by state and central governments in India to offset price increases. The announcement follows a series of policy decisions made during a recent Assam Cabinet meeting. In addition to the allowance adjustments, the state government has introduced several other initiatives focused on regional infrastructure and legislative funding. 8th Pay Commission: As Assam Becomes First State To Set Up 8th CPC, Know How and When Other States Will Implement Pay Revisions.

Assam Government Raises DA, DR by 2%

Our employees and pensioners are valued partners in Assam's growth story. To further support them, the #AssamCabinet has approved a 2% increase in DA and DR, taking it from 58% to 60% from this July. We remain committed to their welfare and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/kyy9qbCoq5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 9, 2026

Among these measures is a phased increase in the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) allocation. The funding designated for each legislator will rise from INR 1 crore to INR 1.5 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year, with a planned further increase to INR 2 crore beginning in the 2027–28 financial year. Furthermore, the Cabinet formally approved the declaration of Dibrugarh as the Second State Capital Region. This designation includes the establishment of a dedicated development authority and a budget allocation of ₹500 crore distributed across relevant line departments to build and modernize regional infrastructure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).