Patna, Jan 31: Patna police have arrested a sexual predator who used Pub-G to befriend a girl and sexually assaulted her for 4 years, an official said on Monday.

The victim is a native of Bhojpur district and currently residing in Ranipur locality under Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna.

The police said that the victim came in contact with the accused Ritik Raj while playing Pub-G, four years ago. Then they started interacting on phone as well as meeting in person at different locations in Patna.

"The accused convinced the victim that he was in love with her and managed to establish a physical relationship. The accused also hacked the victim's social media accounts using AnyDesk software and threatened to upload their intimate videos on it. He was blackmailing and forcing her to come at his place and give sexual favour," said Rafikur Rahman, SHO of Phulwari Sharif police station.

The victim, miffed with Ritik Raj, finally decided to give a written complaint in the police station. She went to Phulwari Sharif police station and registered an FIR against him on Sunday.

Following the complaint, we have arrested the accused. During the scan of his mobile phone, over 100 nude videos were found. We have also recovered marijuana and manforce tablets from his possession," the SHO said.

The accused is a resident of Dhanaut locality under Rupaspur police station in Patna.

