Chennai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: CMDA Powers, PM Projects & Census Training

Chennai, June 15: Chennai is bustling with significant developments today, from administrative shifts empowering the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to streamline high-rise approvals, to the commencement of crucial training for the upcoming Census 2027. The city also anticipates major infrastructural announcements from Prime Minister Modi tomorrow, alongside routine civic updates and local market trends.

Top Stories

CMDA Granted Final Approval Authority for Chennai High-Rise Projects

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has been empowered to directly grant final approval for high-rise building projects within the Chennai Metropolitan Area, effective Monday, June 15, 2026. This significant policy change, announced by Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, aims to simplify and expedite the approval process for large-scale constructions while maintaining necessary regulatory oversight. Delhi Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Dust Storm, Noida Airport Operations & Water Issues.

PM Modi to Unveil ₹5,650 Crore Development Projects in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹5,650 crore across Tamil Nadu tomorrow, June 16, 2026. These initiatives are expected to boost infrastructure and economic growth within the state, with details of specific projects anticipated during the official ceremony.

Outcry After Tragic Death of 3-Year-Old Girl in Chennai

A three-year-old girl tragically died in Chennai following an alleged sexual assault by a migrant worker, sparking sharp reactions from political leaders across Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 15, 2026. Police are investigating the horrific incident, and the DMK has reportedly targeted CM Vijay in connection with the case. A missing two-year-old Andhra girl was also rescued at Marina on the same day by the SSF. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Coastal Road, Monsoon Session, Airport Hoax & Judge Threats.

Civic & Urban Development

Training for Census 2027 Field Workers Commences in Chennai

Preparatory activities for the nationwide Census 2027 officially began in Chennai today, June 15, 2026, with the commencement of training for field workers. This crucial initiative will equip personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct the extensive data collection required for the upcoming census.

Several Chennai Areas Face Scheduled Power Outages for Maintenance

Parts of Chennai experienced scheduled power cuts on Monday, June 15, 2026, due to essential maintenance and improvement works by the electricity department. The outages, which affected select neighborhoods, were generally expected to last from 9 AM to 2 PM, impacting daily routines for residents.

IIT Madras Unveils E-Waste Processing Plant to Recycle 100 Tons Annually

IIT Madras has developed an experimental e-waste processing plant capable of recycling 100 tons of electronic waste annually. The facility, which was highlighted on Monday, June 15, 2026, aims to address the growing challenge of e-waste management and promote sustainable practices in the region.

Opening of Chennai Airport's Second Cab Pick-up Point Postponed

The inauguration of the second cab pick-up point at Chennai airport has been deferred once more, as reported on Monday, June 15, 2026. This facility is intended to enhance and streamline passenger transport services, and its repeated postponement indicates ongoing logistical or operational challenges.

Chennai Metro Rail Partners with NCC Cadets to Promote Transit Etiquette

Chennai Metro Rail is collaborating with NCC cadets to foster improved transit etiquette among its commuters, an initiative highlighted on Monday, June 15, 2026. This program aims to enhance the overall passenger experience and encourage adherence to rules and respectful behavior within the metro system.

Tamil Nadu Government Hospitals Launch App to Reduce Outpatient Crowds

Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu have launched a new application designed to ease outpatient crowds, an initiative reported on Monday, June 15, 2026. This digital solution aims to streamline patient flow, reduce waiting times, and improve the overall efficiency of healthcare services.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Woman Police Inspector Suspended in ₹20 Crore Gold Coin Fraud Case

A woman police inspector in Chennai was suspended on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in connection with a ₹20 crore gold coin investment fraud case. The suspension comes as authorities investigate her alleged involvement in the large-scale financial irregularity.

434 Booked for Drunk Driving in Three-Day Special Drive

A special three-day enforcement drive conducted by Chennai police resulted in 434 individuals being booked for drunk driving offenses, as reported on Monday, June 15, 2026. This sustained effort aims to significantly enhance road safety across the city and curb impaired driving incidents.

Man Dies After Being Run Over by Truck While Crossing Road

A tragic incident occurred in Chennai where a man died after being run over by a truck on Monday, June 15, 2026. The victim reportedly fell off a median while attempting to cross the road, leading to the fatal accident. Police are currently working to establish the identity of the deceased.

Business & Economy

Chennai Gold Prices Increase While Fuel Rates Hold Steady

On June 15, 2026, Chennai witnessed an increase in gold prices by Rs 1680. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged from the previous day, with petrol at Rs 107.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.55 per litre. Residents are advised to check current rates for precious metals before transactions.

TN Government Aims to Boost Sivakasi Firecracker Exports via Chennai Ports

The Tamil Nadu government is planning a new policy to enhance the global competitiveness of Sivakasi firecrackers by improving logistics and transport infrastructure. This initiative, announced on Sunday, June 14, 2026, focuses on facilitating exports from Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.

Politics & Public Affairs

Former Diplomat Kananathan Meets Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker

Former diplomat Kananathan met with the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker in Chennai on Monday, June 15, 2026. The nature of their discussion was not immediately disclosed, but such meetings often involve discussions on policy, international relations, or regional development.

Legal & Celebrity

Court Hearing Held in Thalapathy Vijay and Wife's Reconciliation Reports

A court hearing took place in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 15, 2026, amidst reports of reconciliation between actor Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha. Sangeetha reportedly arrived in Chennai for the proceedings, indicating ongoing legal or personal discussions.

Sports

Alvarez Named Captain of Defending Champions Chennai Bulls for RPL 2026

Alvarez has been appointed as the captain for the defending champions Chennai Bulls in the upcoming RPL 2026 season. This announcement, made on Monday, June 15, 2026, sets the leadership for the team as they prepare to compete in the regional cricket league.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Chennai Today, Highs Near 37°C

Chennai is experiencing overcast conditions with a current temperature of 30.3°C. The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecasted moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for northern districts of Chennai on Monday, June 15, 2026, with heavy rain also reported in Tambaram. Residents should prepare for a day with potential thunderstorms and highs reaching up to 37°C.

Weather: Overcast — 30.3°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 28°C – 37°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Chennai navigates these administrative changes and prepares for future growth, residents continue to experience the city's daily rhythm, from market fluctuations to ongoing civic maintenance. The focus remains on strategic development and public safety as the week progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).