Chennai Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, 37°C High on June 3, 2026

Chennai is bracing for a day of mixed weather conditions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as forecasters predict significant chances of thunderstorms and a high temperature of 37°C. Residents can expect a substantial 76% probability of rain throughout the day, marking a shift from recent heatwave conditions that have gripped the northern coastal region. The low temperature is expected to be around a muggy 28°C, contributing to a humid atmosphere.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 37°C Low 28°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 76% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Chennai — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 2% 11 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 06:00 28°C Mainly clear 0% 7 km/h 09:00 34°C Partly cloudy 0% 9 km/h 12:00 37°C Partly cloudy 20% 0 km/h 15:00 33°C Thunderstorm 75% 16 km/h 18:00 31°C Thunderstorm 63% 13 km/h 21:00 29°C Light drizzle 36% 8 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with the possibility of thunderstorms in the early hours, with temperatures around 30°C and a minor chance of rain. However, skies are expected to clear by sunrise, leading to a predominantly clear to partly cloudy morning. As the day progresses and temperatures climb, reaching the peak of 37°C around noon, the chance of precipitation will increase. The afternoon, particularly between 3 PM and 6 PM, is forecast to bring the highest likelihood of thunderstorms, with the rain chance surging to over 75% at 3 PM and remaining high throughout the early evening. Winds are expected to be relatively light, peaking around 16 km/h during the heaviest downpours.

As evening approaches, the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce, with a possibility of light drizzle expected around 9 PM, as temperatures begin to fall back towards the overnight low. While the recent heatwave headlines suggest a degree of relief from extreme temperatures, the high humidity combined with potential thunderstorms means pockets of discomfort are still likely. It's advisable for residents to stay updated on local weather alerts, as thunderstorms can sometimes bring sudden downpours and localized heavy rain.

For those planning their day in Chennai on Wednesday, June 3, it's crucial to be prepared for both heat and rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended for the daytime, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential, especially for the afternoon and early evening. Commuters should factor in potential delays due to rain and thunderstorms. Staying hydrated is paramount due to the high temperatures and humidity, even with the presence of rain. Residents should also be mindful of the increased chance of thunderstorms and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these periods. This Chennai weather update provides a comprehensive look at what to expect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).