Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Overcast Skies with 27°C and Afternoon Thunderstorm Risk

Chennai residents can expect an overcast day with a moderate temperature on Friday, June 12, 2026. The city will experience a forecast temperature of 27°C, but with a high humidity level of 93%, it will feel significantly warmer, at around 33°C. Light winds of 11 km/h will offer little respite from the muggy conditions.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 93% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Light drizzle 45% 12 km/h 02:00 27°C Overcast 27% 10 km/h 04:00 27°C Mainly clear 13% 11 km/h 06:00 28°C Mainly clear 6% 13 km/h 08:00 31°C Partly cloudy 6% 12 km/h 10:00 34°C Partly cloudy 4% 11 km/h 12:00 35°C Light drizzle 15% 9 km/h 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm 37% 14 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with a chance of light drizzle in the early hours, with a 45% probability of rain around midnight, accompanied by winds at 12 km/h. As the morning progresses, the rain chances will decrease, with skies gradually becoming mainly clear by 4 AM and partly cloudy by 8 AM. Temperatures will start to climb steadily, reaching up to 31°C by 8 AM and a projected high of 34°C by 10 AM, with less than 10% chance of precipitation. However, a brief period of light drizzle is forecast again around noon.

Afternoon conditions are expected to change, with a significant uptick in rain probability and the potential for thunderstorms around 2 PM. Weather reports indicate a 37% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms during this time, with winds increasing to 14 km/h. This shift could bring temporary relief from the heat but may also cause disruptions for those commuting or engaging in outdoor activities.

For residents planning their day, it is advisable to stay hydrated due to the high humidity, even with the overcast conditions. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is prudent, especially for the afternoon hours, given the possibility of unexpected showers and thunderstorms. Commuters should be aware of potential delays due to sudden rain.

The current weather pattern follows recent reports of variable conditions across Tamil Nadu, with some districts anticipating heavy rain while Chennai itself has seen a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. The forecast for Friday, June 12, 2026, suggests a persistent, muggy atmosphere with a notable risk of afternoon thundershowers, making it essential to stay informed about the latest Chennai weather updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).