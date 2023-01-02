Chennai, January 2: A 22-year-old student pursuing medical education at Qiqihar Medical University, China died due to a brief illness on Sunday. The family of deceased S. Sheikh Abdulla has petitioned Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to help bring the body back to his native Pudukottai for the last rites.

According to the family members, Sheikh Abdulla had been pursuing medicine in China since 2017 and during Covid-19 he came back to India and continued his education online. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide in Sivagangai; 5th Such Incident This in July 2022.

The university later granted him an opportunity to do internship at the university after his course was completed. The university also directed him to reach the university in person and to continue the internship.

Abdulla left on December 11 and was quarantined following the advent of the new Covid-19 variant. Later, the family was informed that the 22-year-old had fallen ill and was admitted to the hospital attached to the medical university. Gujarat Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Student Dies After School Main Gate Falls on Her in Dahod; Chief Teacher Suspended.

The family had also to shell out huge money for his treatment in China but on Sunday, the hospital authorities informed Sheikh Abdulla's father, Syed that his son had passed away due to illness and that his liver and kidney were damaged.

The family has appealed to the Chief Minister and state health minister for suitable compensation. The family informed the state government that the university was requesting a huge amount to bring the body back.

