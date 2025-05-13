Mumbai, May 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 13, warned of a possible cyclonic development in the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about a potential storm named Cyclone Shakti. While the cyclone has not yet formed, meteorologists and regional weather models suggest conditions are increasingly favourable for its emergence.

Reports suggest that Cyclone Shakti may develop between May 23 and May 28, following the formation of a low-pressure area in the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 16–22. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts Till May 17, Says IMD.

Cyclone Shakti Brewing in the Bay of Bengal?

Adding to speculation, Bangladeshi meteorologist Mostafa Kamal Palash said in a Facebook post that a cyclonic circulation between May 16–18 could intensify into Cyclone Shakti later in the month. However, the IMD has not officially confirmed the formation, stating that it remains too early to predict with certainty whether the system will evolve into a named cyclone.

On May 13, the IMD confirmed that the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and some areas of the north Andaman Sea. In its latest update, the agency noted the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, which could fuel storm development in the coming days. Weather Forecast Today, May 13: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

In addition to the Bay of Bengal activity, upper air circulations are also being monitored over northwest Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and Northeast Assam. These systems are expected to bring rainfall to various parts of India.

Weather Forecast for India

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of central and southern India between May 12 and 17. Heavy rain is also predicted in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Sikkim.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Karnataka until May 16, anticipating further pre-monsoon showers. Kolkata, meanwhile, is expected to see partly cloudy skies with potential evening thunderstorms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).