New Delhi, November 20: The IT ministry on Friday extended the last date to submit comments on the draft data centre policy by 10 days to November 30. The draft data centre policy proposes to provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the companies in the segment along with various other measures to boost growth in the sector.

"The date for sending the inputs and feedback has been extended to 30th November, 2020," the Ministry of Information and Technology said on its website. The draft of the policy floated on November 5 proposes to promote domestic start-ups, MSMEs and other Indian IT companies and provide impetus to indigenous manufacturing of IT and non-IT equipment. Flipkart Opens Second Data Centre in Hyderabad For Strengthening Technology Infrastructure - Report.

It aims to meet the data security needs by promoting investments in trusted (safe and secure) data centres in India. According to an Anarock-Mace report, data centres in India have attracted investment of around USD 396 million till date during the ongoing calendar year taking cumulative private equity and strategic investment to around USD 977 million since 2008.

The study estimates that India will see at least 28 large hyperscale data centres constructed over the next three years.