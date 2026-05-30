Delhi Weather Today: Partly Cloudy Skies With a Chance of Evening Showers

Delhi residents can expect a day of partly cloudy skies as the national capital navigates a moderate afternoon. The current temperature stands at a warm 32°C, but with humidity levels at 49%, the 'feels like' temperature is elevated to a more sultry 36°C. A gentle breeze of 2 km/h is offering minimal respite from the warmth. This weather pattern suggests a typical late monsoon or early autumn day, where sunshine mixes with cloud cover.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 49% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 32°C Partly cloudy 67% 4 km/h 19:00 31°C Partly cloudy 37% 2 km/h 21:00 29°C Overcast 11% 7 km/h 23:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 01:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 03:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 05:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 07:00 28°C Clear sky 3% 3 km/h

As the day progresses, the Delhi weather forecast indicates a significant chance of rain developing later this evening. By 5 PM, the probability of precipitation rises to 67%, accompanied by a temperature of 32°C and winds picking up slightly to 4 km/h. While the rain chance dips to 37% by 7 PM, with temperatures cooling to 31°C, the possibility of showers remains. This hourly outlook suggests that umbrellas might be a prudent companion for those venturing out in the late afternoon and early evening.

Looking further into the night, the Delhi weather update shows a transition towards clearer conditions. By 9 PM, the sky is predicted to become overcast with a reduced 11% chance of rain, and wind speed increasing to 7 km/h. As midnight approaches, the clouds are expected to dissipate, leading to clear skies from 11 PM onwards. Overnight temperatures will gradually decrease, hovering around 27°C in the early morning hours before rising slightly to 28°C by 7 AM.

For Delhiites, this means a day that begins with relative warmth and partly cloudy conditions will see an increased likelihood of rain in the early evening. It's advisable to stay hydrated, given the high 'feels like' temperature, even with the prospect of showers. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays if the predicted evening rain materializes. As the night progresses and skies clear, cooler temperatures will prevail, allowing for more comfortable overnight conditions. The current Delhi temperature of 32°C, while warm, is not exceptionally high, but the humidity warrants attention to personal comfort and health.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).