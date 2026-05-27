‘Don 3’ Row: Ranveer Singh Once Asked Sadhguru a Deep Question About Life; Old Video Resurfaces – WATCH

Amid an ongoing industry dispute over his reported exit from the upcoming film Don 3, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has drawn social media attention following the release of a video featuring his interaction with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The video, which surfaced on social media platforms, shows the actor engaging in a philosophical discussion about the meaning of life. The timing of the clip has generated significant public interest, as it coincides with a legal and professional standoff between the actor, Excel Entertainment, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). ‘Don 3’ Row: Why Shah Rukh Khan REJECTED Farhan Akhtar’s Film Years Before Ranveer Singh’s Controversial Exit.

Here is What Happened When Ranveer Singh Met Sadhguru

In the viral video shared online, Ranveer Singh is seen asking Sadhguru a fundamental question about human existence. The actor explained that prior to the interaction, he had polled his social media followers on what they wanted him to ask the spiritual leader. According to Singh, approximately 80 per cent of the responses requested that he ask, "What is the purpose of life?

Sadhguru offered a philosophical perspective in response, challenging the conventional necessity of finding an external purpose. He explained that treating life through logical calculations or looking for a specific "use" can create unnecessary anxiety. He noted that life is a phenomenon far larger than human intellect, suggesting that the pressure to constantly achieve or justify one's existence can prevent individuals from fully experiencing the present moment.

Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Ranveer Singh's Old Clip With Sadhguru Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

The Ongoing ‘Don 3’ Controversy

The philosophical exchange emerged against the backdrop of a major conflict regarding Singh's sudden departure from the highly anticipated franchise Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The FWICE recently issued a formal non-cooperation directive against the actor. The federation stated that the action was taken because Singh allegedly failed to respond to repeated requests to present his side regarding the dispute.

Furthermore, reports indicate that production banner Excel Entertainment has claimed financial damages amounting to approximately INR 45 crore. The production house alleges that these substantial losses were incurred during pre-production expenses directly tied to the project before the actor's exit. Following the escalated industry directives and financial claims, Ranveer Singh's team broke their silence by issuing an official statement. Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Says ‘Hope the Matter Is Sorted Out Soon’ (Watch Video).

His spokesperson emphasised that the actor prefers to resolve professional matters away from public speculation. The management stated that throughout the recent developments involving Don 3, Singh has consciously chosen to maintain public silence. The statement added that the actor believes professional discussions and personal equations are best addressed with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).