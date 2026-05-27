Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Says ‘Hope the Matter Is Sorted Out Soon’ (Watch Video)

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the escalating controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s sudden departure from director Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated film Don 3. Bajpayee expressed hope that the situation would be resolved amicably following a strict "non-cooperation directive" issued against Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The development has sparked intense discussion across the Indian film fraternity regarding contractual commitments and industry regulations. Amid ‘Don 3’ Dispute With Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar in Talks To Play Pakistani Cricketer in Aamir Khan’s Lala Amarnath Biopic – Report.

Manoj Bajpayee Hopes ‘Don 3’ Matter Is Solved Soon

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Governor, in Mumbai, Bajpayee was asked by reporters how the film industry safeguards the positions of actors during such disputes. The National Award-winning actor noted that a majority of industry professionals currently have limited technical clarity on the internal fallout. "I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it," Bajpayee said.

He called for maturity among the parties involved, adding, "But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon."

Manoj Bajpayee Shares His Thoughts About the ‘Don 3’ Controversy

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How the ‘Don 3’ Row Started

The friction began after filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment lodged a formal complaint against Ranveer Singh with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). The dispute was subsequently escalated to the FWICE, an umbrella body representing over four lakh cine workers and technicians.

According to FWICE officials, Excel Entertainment alleged that Singh abruptly withdrew from Don 3 just days before the principal photography was scheduled to begin. The production house reportedly claimed it had already incurred substantial financial losses amounting to approximately INR 45 crore on extensive pre-production activities over the last three years.

FWICE Imposes Non-Cooperation Directive

The FWICE finalised its non-cooperation directive after Singh reportedly failed to respond to multiple official notices sent by the body. FWICE President Ashoke Pandit clarified that the federation felt compelled to take a stand to demonstrate that institutional guidelines apply equally to all industry members, regardless of their stardom. In response to the union's directive, Ranveer Singh's team released a statement maintaining that the actor holds deep respect and goodwill for the film fraternity. ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned’: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Clarifies Non-Cooperation Action After Actor’s ‘Don 3’ Exit.

The spokesperson stated that Singh has intentionally chosen to remain silent on the public front, believing that professional differences and contractual discussions are best addressed with dignity and through the appropriate administrative channels.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).