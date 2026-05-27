Ebola Cases in India: Uganda National in Bengaluru Tests Negative After Screening

Health authorities in Bengaluru have confirmed that a 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who had been placed under isolation after reporting mild symptoms, has tested negative for Ebola virus disease. The woman, who had recently travelled from Uganda, was admitted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precautionary measure after experiencing mild body ache symptoms.

Officials said samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology for detailed testing. The results later confirmed that she was not infected with Ebola, bringing relief to health authorities monitoring the situation. No Ebola Case in India Yet, Says Centre as Bengaluru Traveler Kept Under Isolation.

Uganda National in Bengaluru Tests Negative For Ebola

According to officials, the woman was isolated and kept under observation after arriving from Uganda, where Ebola cases have been reported in certain regions in recent months. Doctors initiated screening procedures in line with public health protocols before forwarding her samples for laboratory analysis.

Health authorities said the woman remains in stable condition and is recovering well. Officials reiterated that no Ebola case has been confirmed in India so far. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it continues to closely monitor international Ebola outbreaks and maintain surveillance systems at airports, healthcare facilities and other entry points. Ebola Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh Sets Up Ebola Screening Camp at Vijayawada Airport Amid Global Health Alert.

Authorities added that precautionary screening and monitoring systems remain active across the country in accordance with guidelines issued by the World Health Organization.

Health officials urged the public not to panic and advised people to rely only on verified information released through official channels. Authorities stated that India’s public health infrastructure remains alert and prepared to respond to any suspected infectious disease cases if required.

The government also said continuous monitoring measures are in place to prevent any potential spread of communicable diseases.

What is Ebola Virus?

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by infection with the Ebola virus. The disease spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Symptoms may include fever, body aches, weakness, vomiting and bleeding complications in severe cases. Global health agencies routinely advise countries to strengthen screening and surveillance during outbreaks in affected regions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Pioneer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).