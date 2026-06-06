Ebola Scare in Jaipur: Uganda Tourist Hospitalised in Rajasthan With Symptoms, Sample Sent for Test

Health authorities in Rajasthan have activated precautionary protocols after a 19-year-old woman from Uganda was admitted to a government hospital in Jaipur with symptoms resembling Ebola virus disease. Officials stressed that Ebola has not been confirmed and that laboratory testing is underway to determine the cause of her illness.

The woman arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight and was identified during routine screening at the airport by a medical team from the state health department. She was subsequently shifted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, where she has been placed in isolation.

Uganda Tourist Hospitalised in Jaipur With Ebola Symptoms, Samples Sent for Testing

RUHS Principal Dr Mohnish Grover said a sample from the patient has been sent to Pune for laboratory analysis, while a second sample will be collected and sent after 48 hours. The patient will remain in quarantine until the test results are received.

"If the test returns positive, she will be kept under quarantine for 21 days and treated accordingly," he said. Hospital officials emphasised that the woman has not been diagnosed with Ebola at this stage. RUHS Hospital Superintendent Dr Anil Gupta said the patient is only exhibiting symptoms that resemble the infection.

"Ebola cannot be confirmed based on symptoms alone," he said. According to health officials, the woman has experienced abdominal pain and loss of appetite for approximately one month and is currently also complaining of a headache.

Authorities have advised passengers who travelled on the same flight to remain in home isolation as a precaution while investigations continue. Officials said all prescribed public health protocols are being followed, and the situation is being closely monitored.

According to hospital authorities, confirmation of infection can only be made after laboratory testing is completed. Initial reports were expected by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The Jaipur case comes a day after a Sudanese national arriving at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad after airport health officials detected fever during thermal screening.

Samples from that passenger have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing. Health authorities have not reported any confirmed link between the two cases. The heightened surveillance follows recent Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Africa, particularly Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On May 17, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, classified the Ebola situation in affected regions as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

In response, the WHO's IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 recommended enhanced surveillance at international points of entry to identify travellers arriving with unexplained fever or symptoms from affected regions. The committee also advised against non-essential travel to areas where Bundibugyo virus transmission has been documented.

What Is the Bundibugyo Strain?

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Ebola virus. The current outbreak in parts of Africa involves the Bundibugyo strain, which can cause severe illness and has a high mortality rate.

Health authorities note that no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently exists for Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain. India has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain so far.

Amid the outbreak in Africa, India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to support Ebola response efforts in Uganda. Earlier this week, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft transported critical medical aid from New Delhi to Uganda.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has dispatched multiple consignments of protective equipment, diagnostic devices, medicines, infection prevention supplies and medical monitoring equipment to support Africa CDC's response efforts. Officials said India remains in close contact with African health authorities and is prepared to provide additional medical and logistical support if required.

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