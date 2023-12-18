The Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata recently hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match of India and South Africa and also the high voltage semifinal between Australia and South Africa. The pitch and the groundstaff received much appreciation and there is also discussions that the Stadium will be revamped to increase the capacity to an excess of 1 lakh seating like it used to be in the past. The construction work is likely to go underway after the IPL 2024 season. Amidst this a shocking and unfortunate incident saw one of the ground staff worker's son hanging inside the stadium. Sunil Gavaskar Urges CSA to Follow Eden Gardens Model of Covering Entire Ground During Rain As IND vs SA 1st T20I At Durban Gets Washed Out.

According to IndiaToday, the deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Barik, 21, who was the son of Ganesh Chandra Barik - a ground staff worker of the iconic stadium in the city. The body was found hanging in the K block of the stadium on Monday morning. Sources privy to the matter further told India Today that the body was found hanging at around 8 am, following which, the incident was reported to Kolkata Police. Dhananjay was a resident of Odisha.

A team from Maidan Police Station rushed to the spot, removed the dead body, and sent to SSKM Hospital for postmortem. The postmortem will be done today itself. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Maidan Police Station, and the city police has launched an investigation into the matter.

