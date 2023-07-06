New Delhi, July 6: Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Bonne briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to France next week, official sources said.

Modi conveyed his gratitude to French president Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the guest of honour on July 14. World News | PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit.

Recalling his recent meeting with Macron in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said that he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership.

