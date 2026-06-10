Gurugram Latest News Today on June 10th, 2026: Metro Halt, NCR Plan & Major Crime Updates

Gurugram: Gurugram is navigating a day of significant developments, from urban infrastructure challenges to ongoing law enforcement efforts. Commuters faced disruptions as the metro system experienced a power-related halt, while regional planning initiatives promise enhanced connectivity for the city. Local authorities are also addressing long-standing civic issues and tackling various crime incidents across the district.

Top Stories

Gurugram Metro Halted for 40 Minutes Due to Power Cut

The Gurugram Metro experienced a 40-minute operational halt on June 10th, reportedly due to a power cut. The disruption led to commuters disembarking and walking on the tracks, causing significant inconvenience during peak hours.

NCR Regional Plan 2041 Aims for 30-Minute Connectivity to Delhi

The NCR Regional Plan 2041, reported on June 10th, outlines ambitious goals to achieve 30-minute connectivity between Delhi and key NCR cities, including Gurugram. This will be facilitated through the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Superfast Rail networks, aiming to enhance regional commuting efficiency.

Haryana Considers Reducing NCR Area by 60%, Affecting Several Districts

Haryana is reportedly planning a significant reduction of its National Capital Region (NCR) footprint by 60%, with Panipat, Karnal, Jind, Mahendragarh, and parts of Bhiwani potentially losing their NCR status. This move, reported on June 10th, is expected to take effect by June 16th.

Civic & Urban Development

DC Orders Accelerated Clean-up of Bandhwari Legacy Waste Site

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner issued orders on June 9th for an accelerated clean-up of the Bandhwari legacy waste site. A new drone survey has been commissioned to accurately assess the remaining volume of garbage and expedite the remediation process.

Congress Protests Delays in Gurgaon Civil Hospital Completion

Members of the Congress party staged a protest on June 9th against the prolonged delay in the completion of the Gurgaon Civil Hospital. Protesters threatened an indefinite hunger strike if their demands for timely completion are not met by the authorities.

GMDA Plans Robot Deployment for Pre-Monsoon Drain Inspection

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced on June 9th its intention to deploy robots for inspecting drains. This initiative aims to assess desilting work and identify potential blockages proactively before the onset of the monsoon season.

Power Outages and Water Supply Disruptions Reported Across Gurugram

Reports on June 9th indicated widespread power outages and disruptions in water supply across various parts of Gurugram. Residents faced inconvenience due to these civic service interruptions, raising concerns about infrastructure reliability.

Tempo Overturns in Highway Underpass, Driver and Cleaner Injured

A tempo reportedly overturned in a highway underpass in Gurugram on June 10th, scattering its contents across the road. The driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries in the accident, which temporarily affected traffic flow.

Forest Department Registers Offense Over Alleged Tree Felling Near Dwarka Expressway

The forest department registered an offense on June 9th following allegations by Sector 102A residents regarding unauthorized tree felling. The alleged violation of open spaces and environmental norms occurred on a nearly 100-acre land parcel along the Dwarka Expressway corridor.

Crime & Safety

Police Investigate Road Rage Sexual Assault and Make Arrest in Double Murder Case

Gurugram police are actively investigating significant crime incidents, as reported on June 9th. These include an alleged sexual assault following a road accident near Rajiv Chowk and the arrest of an individual in connection with a double murder case.

Four Arrested for Allegedly Holding Man Hostage Over Old Dispute

Gurugram police arrested four individuals on June 10th for allegedly holding a man hostage. The incident reportedly stemmed from an old dispute between the parties involved, with further investigations underway.

Police Trace Robbery Case at Retired Colonel's House in Sector-23

Gurugram police have reportedly traced a robbery case that occurred at a retired colonel's residence in Sector-23, according to reports on June 10th. Further details regarding the investigation and any arrests made are awaited.

Firing Reported in Ansal Pioneer City Over Scrap Contract Dispute

An incident of firing was reported in Ansal Pioneer City on June 10th, allegedly stemming from a dispute over a scrap collection contract within the society. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the full details and apprehend those responsible.

Mega Search Operation for Bangladeshi Infiltrators Conducted in Gurugram

Gurugram police conducted a large-scale search operation on the night of June 9th and into June 10th, targeting jhuggis and hotels in search of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators. Authorities are verifying documents and taking action against those found without legal residency.

Retired Army Major Alleges Misconduct During Drunk-Driving Check; Police Deny Claims

A retired Army Major alleged misconduct and harassment by Gurugram traffic police during a late-night drunk-driving check, with the incident reported on June 10th. Police, however, denied the allegations on June 9th, stating that the check was conducted in accordance with regulations and an inquiry is underway.

Individual Identified as R.S. Bath in Altercation with Liquor Shop Salesman

An individual identified as R.S. Bath was reportedly involved in an altercation with a liquor shop salesman on June 10th. According to reports, Bath threw documents at the salesman during the heated exchange, prompting further investigation.

Social & Community

Gurugram-Based Agarwal Family Perishes in Delhi Fire Incident

A Gurugram-based Agarwal family tragically perished in a Delhi fire incident, with the last surviving member, Radheshyam, reportedly passing away on June 9th. The devastating event has brought profound sorrow to the community.

Gurugram Techie Sacked Following Outrage Over Stand-up Comedy Remarks

A Gurugram-based web developer was reportedly terminated from his job on June 10th after remarks he made during a stand-up comedy show by Pranit More sparked widespread outrage and social media debate. The incident highlighted the sensitivities surrounding public commentary.

Multidimensional Assistance to be Provided to Dependent Families of Prisoners

Multidimensional assistance will be provided to the dependent families of prisoners in Gurugram, as reported on June 9th. This initiative aims to support families facing hardship due to the incarceration of their members, ensuring their well-being.

Health Advisory Issued for Ebola and Heatstroke Prevention

A health advisory was issued on June 9th, providing guidance on preventing Ebola and heatstroke. With rising temperatures, residents are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and stay informed about public health recommendations.

Sports & Culture

Arjun from Gurugram Wins Gold Medal at World Yogasana Competition

Arjun, a talented participant from Gurugram, secured a gold medal at the World Yogasana Competition, as reported on June 9th. His achievement brings recognition and pride to the city in the field of yogic sports.

3G Sports Academy Defeats Gurugram Rockers by 7 Wickets

In a recent cricket match, 3G Sports Academy emerged victorious against Gurugram Rockers, defeating them by 7 wickets. The match took place on June 9th, showcasing competitive local talent.

Weather & Outlook

Moderate Drizzle Expected in Gurugram Today, Highs Near 42°C

Gurugram is experiencing mainly clear skies with a current temperature of 42.1°C. The forecast for today, June 10th, indicates moderate drizzle, with temperatures expected to range between 31°C and 42°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and be prepared for potential changes in weather conditions.

Weather: Mainly clear — 42.1°C. Today: Moderate drizzle, 31°C – 42°C.

Gurugram Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Gurugram continues to evolve, these developments highlight both the progress and persistent challenges faced by the city's administration and residents. Attention will remain on the implementation of urban development plans, the resolution of civic grievances, and the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, shaping the city's trajectory in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).