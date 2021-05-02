Gurugram, May 2: Son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Pawan Jindal and his friend were killed in a road accident after their BMW rammed into a pillar of an underpass of DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road at around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police the deceased have been identified as Gaurav Jindal (35) the son of RSS leader and his friend Sawan Khanna (37). Both were residents of Sector-15 in Gurugram.

"At the time of the accident the duo were returning from their friend's house in DLF-1. When they reached at the underpass of DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road the BMW reportedly being driven by Gaurav at a very high speed lost balance and hit the nearby metro pillar and overturned," Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen of DLF Phase-2 police station told IANS.

The investigation officer Praveen said, "Soon after we received the information, a team reached the spot and somehow managed to take out the bodies from the vehicle. Gaurav's body was cut into two parts while his friend was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened because of overspeeding. However, the deceased were drunk or not will be revealed after detailed investigation. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for an autopsy while further investigation is on, said police.

