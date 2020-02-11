How To Check Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 And Winner Names Live on Election Commission Website results.eci.gov.in

Election Commission of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: Counting of votes is underway for election results of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. According to trends, available till 10 am, by the Election Commission, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading on seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in constituencies. The Election Commission is giving live updates on the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election results 2020 on results.eci.gov.in/.

To check live results of Delhi assembly polls, you can visit the Election Commission's portal results.eci.gov.in/. Click on 'General Assembly Elections of Delhi - Feb 2020' and check party-wise and constituency-wise results of Delhi assembly elections. The website shows names of leading and trailing candidates, their party and difference between leading and trailing candidates. Follow these steps to check Delhi assembly elections results 2020 on the Election Commission's site.

1 - Visit results.eci.gov.in/.

2- Click on 'General Assembly Elections of Delhi - Feb 2020'.

3- Click on 'Partywise' option to check numbers of seats on which AAP, BJP and Congress are leading.

4- Click on 'Constituencywise-All Candidates' to check names of leading and trailing candidates.

Delhi witnessed a triangular electoral contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. While the AAP is aiming for a hat-trick, the BJP and Congress worked to regain lost ground. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.