New Delhi, Dec 20: India reported 6,563 new Covid cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With the addition of 132 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,77,554.

The recovery of 8,077 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,87,017. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.39 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload is presently at 82,267, lowest in 572 days. Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. Omicron Scare in India: We Should Prepare and Hope Things Are Not as Bad as in UK, Says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,77,055 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.51 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.60 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 36 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.75 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 77 days and less than 3 per cent for 112 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 15,82,079 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 137.67 crore as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,44,91,123 sessions.

More than 17.99 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

