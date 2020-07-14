New Delhi, July 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stated that India's coronavirus figure will cross 10 lakh mark this week. Gandhi also shared a BBC article in which the World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally.

Expressing his concern on the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Is hafte humare desh ka aankra 10,00,000 par kar jayega (This week figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country." Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre’s Claim of India’s ‘Good Position’ in COVID-19 Battle.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle. "India at a good position in #COVID19 battle?" tweeted Gandhi. Along with his tweet, the Congress leader also tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for COVID-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand.

According to the Union Health Ministry's website, India's COVID-19 numbers stand at 9,06,752, out of which 5,71,460 recovered, while 3,11,565 are still active. Among other details, the death toll in India had reached 23,727.

