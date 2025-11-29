Mumbai, November 29: The Kerala police recently arrested a YouTuber who allegedly claimed to be a spiritual healer for "sexually assaulting" a woman in Malappuram. The accused was later identified as Sajil Cherupanakkad. It is learnt that Sajil runs a YouTube channel named Miracle Path, which has over 27,000 subscribers.

The accused was arrested after a woman lodged a complaint against him. According to a report in PTI, Sajil Cherupanakkad claimed to perform miracles. Cops said that several people had approached the accused and sought help after they viewed his YouTube channel. The victim befriended the accused after she watched his videos. Kerala Shocker: Mother Ends Life After Killing Differently Abled Daughter in Malappuram District.

In her complaint, the victim said that the accused visited her quarters and "sexually assaulted" her. Acting on the woman's complaint, the Kolathur police registered a case of rape and began an investigation. During the investigation, cops learned that the accused was at large. However, Sajil was arrested in Nedumangad later in the day. Kerala Shocker: Railway Porter Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Actress at Thiruvananthapuram North Railway Station.

During the probe, cops also found that Sajil was an accused in another rape case registered at the Kalpakanchery police station in Malappuram. A police officer said that several people have contacted them claiming that they were cheated by the so-called spiritual healer. After his arrest, Sajil was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

