Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms and High Humidity, High of 31°C
Kolkata's weather on Saturday, June 20, 2026, will be dominated by thunderstorms and oppressive humidity. Expect a 'feels like' temperature of 33°C with humidity at 88%. The day's high is forecast at 31°C, with a significant chance of rain developing throughout the day.
Kolkata is set to experience a day of thunderstorms and high humidity on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The city will feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 33°C amidst an 88% humidity level. Thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the day, bringing a high chance of rain. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Humid Conditions, High of 35°C.
|Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|
Temperature
27°C
|
Feels Like
33°C
|
High
31°C
|
Low
26°C
|
Conditions
Thunderstorm
|
Humidity
88%
|
Wind Speed
5 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|27°C
|Thunderstorm
|1%
|5 km/h
|02:00
|27°C
|Thunderstorm
|4%
|5 km/h
|04:00
|27°C
|Thunderstorm
|15%
|5 km/h
|06:00
|29°C
|Thunderstorm
|28%
|7 km/h
|08:00
|28°C
|Light drizzle
|41%
|7 km/h
|10:00
|30°C
|Thunderstorm
|55%
|11 km/h
|12:00
|32°C
|Thunderstorm
|67%
|7 km/h
|14:00
|29°C
|Thunderstorm
|76%
|7 km/h
Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The day's outlook indicates a peak temperature of 31°C and a low of 26°C. Early morning hours will see thunderstorms, with the intensity potentially increasing towards midday. By 10:00 AM, the chance of rain is projected to be 55%, escalating to 67% by noon. Practical advice for residents includes carrying an umbrella for potential showers throughout the day.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).