Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms and High Humidity, High of 31°C

Kolkata is set to experience a day of thunderstorms and high humidity on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The city will feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 33°C amidst an 88% humidity level. Thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the day, bringing a high chance of rain. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Humid Conditions, High of 35°C.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 33°C High 31°C Low 26°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 88% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Thunderstorm 1% 5 km/h 02:00 27°C Thunderstorm 4% 5 km/h 04:00 27°C Thunderstorm 15% 5 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 28% 7 km/h 08:00 28°C Light drizzle 41% 7 km/h 10:00 30°C Thunderstorm 55% 11 km/h 12:00 32°C Thunderstorm 67% 7 km/h 14:00 29°C Thunderstorm 76% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's outlook indicates a peak temperature of 31°C and a low of 26°C. Early morning hours will see thunderstorms, with the intensity potentially increasing towards midday. By 10:00 AM, the chance of rain is projected to be 55%, escalating to 67% by noon. Practical advice for residents includes carrying an umbrella for potential showers throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).