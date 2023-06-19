Kolkata, June 19: Local train services in the Sealdah-Bangaon route of Eastern Railway were disrupted for some time on Monday morning due to a glitch in the signalling system at Madhyamgram station, a railway official said. Many daily commuters were stranded in different railway stations as the train services were disrupted. Kolkata: Two Local Trains Collide Near Sealdah Railway Station, No Casualties Reported.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said the incident took place at 7:48 am in the morning and was attended immediately and normal train services were restored by 8:30 am.