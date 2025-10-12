Lucknow, October 12: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five unidentified men in Lucknow, and two accused in the case have been arrested, the police said on Sunday. The officials said that the girl had left home around 12 p.m. on Saturday to visit her sister and was travelling on a motorcycle with an acquaintance. The two stopped near a mango orchard close to a petrol pump when five men approached them and beat the acquaintance. After this, the men raped the girl.

Speaking about the case, DCP South Nipun Agarwal told IANS, "Late on October 11, the Banthra Police received information that a girl had been raped by some men. Immediately, based on a complaint from the victim's father, a FIR was registered against the named accused, and a team was formed to apprehend them." Digital Rape in Lucknow: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl in UP, Arrested (Watch Video).

Minor Gang-Raped by 5 Men in Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A 16-year-old student was gang-raped by five men in Banthra. Police filed an FIR, formed teams, and later arrested two accused after an encounter in which one, Lalit Kashyap, was shot in the leg. Senior officers visited the site pic.twitter.com/SO0CWIWaEC — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Nipun Agrawal, DCP South says, "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night,… pic.twitter.com/DD9ssQ1M5X — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

"Late Saturday night, one of our teams was conducting a check near Harauni railway station, when two persons riding a bike were asked to stop but they (suspects) opened fire. In defence, the police also opened fire, and one of the accused was shot in the leg. He is injured and was taken to the hospital. During interrogation, he was identified as Lalit Kashyap, an accused in the above case. Kashyap said that he has also been to jail in the past in cases of gambling and theft," DCP South Agarwal said.

"One person has escaped from the spot. We are trying to arrest him. The combing operation is continuing. Our second team has arrested 20-year-old Miraj, the second-named accused in this incident, a little distance away near the railway station. We are taking further action in this matter," he added. Lucknow Rape Horror: Toddler Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Left Unconscious Under Chandanagar Metro Bridge.

DCP Agarwal announced that a motorcycle was recovered from the location, along with a country-made pistol belonging to the accused. Currently, the police team is searching for three other individuals who are still at large and plans to arrest them soon. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condemned the incident and called on the government to take effective measures to prevent crime against women.

In a post on X, she said, "The incident of gang rape with a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital Lucknow is extremely distressing and shameful. Incidents of women's harassment, along with rape and murder, etc., in various states of the country, including UP, show no signs of stopping."

"There is an urgent need for the government to take effective steps to prevent this. Forget about women's respect, women's safety is the first and utmost necessity," she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

