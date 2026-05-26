Lucknow Shocker: Newlywed Woman Found Hanging in UP; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment Over Car Demand

A 28-year-old newlywed woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, with her family alleging that she was subjected to continuous harassment over dowry demands, including pressure to bring a car, as reported by TOI. The incident comes days after the high-profile death of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma sparked nationwide debate over alleged dowry-related abuse.

The deceased, identified as Shweta Singh, had been married for around six months. Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether the case involves suicide or dowry-related violence. Lucknow Shocker: Merchant Navy Officer’s Wife Madhu Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Murder, Accused Arrested.

Family Accuses In-Laws of Persistent Dowry Demands

According to police and family members, Shweta married Shivam Singh on November 22, 2025, and had been living with her husband and his family in Kashi Vihar Colony under the Thakurganj police station limits. Her husband reportedly works at a private pathology laboratory.

Shweta’s relatives alleged that disputes began shortly after the marriage, with repeated demands for a four-wheeler and other expensive items. Her father, Umesh Kumar Singh, claimed his daughter faced both mental and physical harassment at her matrimonial home. The family also alleged that Shweta was never happy after the wedding due to the alleged pressure related to dowry. Lucknow Horror: Teen Girl Killed Over Love Affair, Body Chopped Into Pieces and Stuffed in Train Box, Police Suspect Honour Killing.

Family Raises Questions Over Circumstances of Death

According to Shweta’s brother, the family received a call from her in-laws around 11 am informing them that she had allegedly died by suicide. By the time relatives reached the residence, the body had reportedly been removed from the noose and shifted to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University.

Family members alleged that the body was taken down before their arrival in an attempt to tamper with evidence. Her sister also claimed she had spoken to Shweta a day earlier and did not notice any signs of emotional distress. The family further stated that Shweta had visited her ailing mother at a private hospital shortly before returning to her in-laws’ home.

Husband and Father-in-Law Detained

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Kamlesh Dixit said the woman’s husband and father-in-law had been detained for questioning following allegations made by the family.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and statements from relatives, neighbours and other witnesses are being recorded. Authorities added that all possible angles, including dowry death and abetment to suicide, are being examined.

Case Emerges Amid Focus on Twisha Sharma Death

The Lucknow incident comes amid heightened public attention on alleged dowry deaths following the case of Twisha Sharma, a Noida-based model and actor who was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal earlier this month. The case led to allegations of dowry harassment, demands for a CBI probe and scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Twisha Sharma’s husband and in-laws have faced allegations linked to dowry demands, though investigations in that case are still ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).