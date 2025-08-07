Lucknow, August 7: The 26-year-old wife of a Merchant Navy officer allegedly hanged herself to death over months of dowry harassment and physical abuse. The shocking incident occurred in Lucknow, just six months after Madhu Singh’s wedding to Anurag Singh, a second officer in the Merchant Navy. While her husband claims she died by suicide, Madhu’s family has accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion and later murdering her, staging it as a suicide. They allege he had been pressuring her for an INR 15 lakh dowry and repeatedly assaulted her. Shockingly, after her death, Anurag was seen repeatedly asking for cigarettes while in police custody, as reported by NDTV.

According to an India Today report, Madhu’s family has shared chilling details of her final days. Her sister, Priya, recalled how Madhu had begged for help after being assaulted for trivial matters, like not placing a bottle correctly or keeping a plate in the wrong spot. Madhu was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and was forbidden from speaking to her friends or even her own family. Priya also alleged that Anurag kept a close watch on Madhu’s phone, social media, and call records, and accused the sisters of having an "inappropriate" relationship. She shared an audio clip in which Madhu could be heard crying and saying, "Mujhe bohot maara (he beat me badly)." Lucknow Shocker: Constable’s Wife Dies by Suicide After Posting Instagram Video On In-Laws’ Harassment in Uttar Pradesh.

Family Alleges Infidelity and Delayed Alert After Daughter’s Death

The family further claimed that Madhu was not allowed to maintain contact with friends and was only able to speak with them when Anurag was away. On August 3, just a day before her death, Madhu had allegedly told Priya that Anurag assaulted her during a car ride, accusing her of looking at other men. Madhu’s father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, further alleged that Anurag had extramarital affairs and recently spent a night at a hotel with his ex-girlfriend. He claimed that after learning about the affair, Madhu was emotionally shattered. On August 4, he reportedly informed the family about her death nearly five hours after discovering her body. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

They also alleged that Anurag had instructed the maid not to come that day, though she still showed up and found the house locked. Police confirmed that Anurag has been arrested and charged under sections related to cruelty and dowry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are examining WhatsApp chats and hotel bookings that allegedly point to an extramarital affair. During interrogation, Anurag could not explain what drove Madhu to take her life, if it was indeed a suicide. The case remains under investigation, with all possible angles being explored.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).