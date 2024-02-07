New Delhi, February 7: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday objected to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunging portions of his reply to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address. Speaking in the Upper House, Kharge demanded that his expunged remarks be restored.

Citing Rule 238(A) and Rule 238(5) of the rules and procedure of Rajya Sabha, the Congress chief said, "Some points I raised in my speech were taken out of the record. I did not take anyone's name in my remarks that have been expunged. So no rules of procedure were violated." India May Have Dictatorship, No More Elections if PM Narendra Modi Wins 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said, "Rule 238 (A) of rules and procedure of Rajya Sabha states that no allegation of a defamatory or intimidatory nature shall be made by a member against any other member or a member of the house unless the member making the allegation has given a previous intimation to the Chairman and also to the minister concerned. So that the minister may be able to make any investigation into the matter of the purpose of reply."

"Provided that the Chairman may at any time prohibit any member from making any such allegation if he is (of) opinion that such allegations are derogatory to the dignity of the council or that no public interest is served by making such allegation. And Rule 238 (5), states, it may reflect upon the conduct of a persons in high authority unless discussion is based on substantive motion drawn in a proper terms. Sir, whether it is according to Rule 238 (A) or Rule 238 (5), I never violated it," Kharge said. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Appointed As Chairperson of INDIA Bloc, Say Sources.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that two pages of his speech were taken out of record from the proceedings of the House. "Third, as per rules, there is no requirement of a prior notice in this. Because, neither the person being talked about is a member of this House, and what I said was based on the factual situation. Sir, the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is an occasion when we get a chance to have a comprehensive discussion on many topics. So I felt that if the chief minister of a state uses such language, then it is my duty and right to raise this issue in the House. While speaking, I neither took the name of any chief minister nor the name of any state. That is why I register my strong objection to the expungement of my remarks."

After hearing Kharge's concerns, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that he would give his ruling on the matter. Dhankhar said he has gone through Kharge's submission and will give his ruling on it later. "I will be too happy to revise unparliamentary expressions. I may constitute a committee on that point," Dhankhar said.