Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Key Accused Jay Mishra, Accountant and Close Aide of Hotel Owner, Surrenders Before Delhi Court

Jay Mishra, an accountant and close aide of the owner of the hotel gutted in the deadly Malviya Nagar fire, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday, marking a significant development in the investigation into the tragedy that has claimed 22 lives. Mishra had been absconding since the fire and was being sought by police for his alleged role in the operation and management of the property.

The fire broke out at a hotel-cum-guesthouse in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on June 3, killing 22 people and injuring several others. Authorities have launched a wide-ranging probe into possible violations of fire safety regulations, licensing conditions and building norms. Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Investigation Reveals Locked Roof Exit; 5 Teams Dedicated To Nab Hotel Manager.

Surrender Comes Amid Intensifying Investigation

Delhi Police had been searching for Mishra for several days after hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj allegedly told investigators that he had entrusted the day-to-day management of the establishment to him. According to police sources, Bajaj claimed that several operational licenses linked to the property were issued in Mishra's name.

Investigators believe Mishra played a key role in managing the hotel's operations and are examining his involvement in decisions related to the functioning of the property. His surrender is expected to assist authorities in establishing accountability for the lapses that may have contributed to the disaster. Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: 17 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Dead in Delhi Restaurant Blaze.

Court Proceedings Continue

The development came on the same day a Delhi court extended the police custody of hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj by two days. The court also denied bail to hotel cook Keshav Negi and remanded him to judicial custody as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Police are examining records related to the hotel's ownership, licensing and operational practices, along with documents connected to other properties allegedly linked to Bajaj.

Questions Raised Over Safety Compliance

The investigation has brought renewed scrutiny to the hotel's compliance with safety regulations. Preliminary findings suggest that the property may have been operating beyond its permitted capacity. Authorities are also examining allegations that mandatory fire safety requirements were not adequately met.

Reports indicate that the establishment was originally approved as a smaller bed-and-breakfast facility but was allegedly functioning as a significantly larger hotel at the time of the fire. Investigators are assessing whether unauthorized modifications or operational violations contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Death Toll Reaches 22

The death toll from the incident rose to 22 after a foreign national undergoing treatment for burn injuries succumbed in hospital. Several of the victims were visitors from outside Delhi, including families and foreign nationals staying at the property.

Rescue operations conducted by the Delhi Fire Service and police personnel saved dozens of people trapped inside the building. Several emergency responders were also injured during the operation.

Background

The June 3 fire has become one of Delhi's deadliest hotel-related disasters in recent years and has reignited concerns over enforcement of fire safety norms in commercial establishments. The incident has also drawn attention to earlier directions issued by the Delhi High Court calling for stricter implementation of fire safety measures in hotels and hospitality venues across the capital.

With Jay Mishra now in custody after surrendering before the court, investigators are expected to further examine the chain of responsibility and determine whether negligence or regulatory violations played a role in the fatal blaze.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).