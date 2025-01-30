Jalna, January 30: Pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday suspended his indefinite hunger strike while giving a warning to the state government to stage a fresh protest in Mumbai if the demands made by him are not met. He further declared that the state government would not be able to stop the Maratha community from holding protests in Mumbai to press its demands. Jarange-Patil announced the suspension of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district after BJP legislator Suresh Dhas gave him juice.

Jarange-Patil has been on indefinite hunger strike since last Saturday to press for the inclusion of the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Further, he has demanded the implementation of the draft notification that recognised Kunbis as “sage soyare” (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category. Jarange Begins Indefinite Fast for Maratha Quota, Demands Death Penalty for Sarpanch's Killers.

The state government did not approach Jarange-Patil nor react to Jarange-Patil’s indefinite hunger strike, the seventh in the last 16 months. “If the government does not take a decision soon regarding our demands, the next agitation will be held in Mumbai,” he said. “We want all the demands to be implemented. If the protest starts in Mumbai, I will not back down from there. Even if the police resort to lathi charge. The ministers and their sons will be targeted,” he said.

Jarange-Patil’s agitation coincides with the state-wide protests against the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district. The protestors include members from ruling and opposition parties in addition to various social and non-government organisations who are at the forefront to demand the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde as his close associate Walmik Karad, who is currently in jail and booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, is allegedly linked with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Manoj Jarange Patil of Shivba Sanghatana Withdraws From Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Vows To Continue Agitation for Maratha Quotas.

Jarange has demanded capital punishment for the assailants involved in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Delhi for the Assembly poll campaigning, welcomed Jarange-Patil’s decision, saying that whatever decisions taken for the development of the Maratha community were taken by the MahaYuti government. “It is the duty of the government to address issues within the legal framework. The demands should be within the framework of law and constitution. If they will, then the government will respond,” he said.

