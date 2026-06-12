Meenakshi Sood Case: Husband's Alleged Obscene Video With Nurse Goes Viral Days After Government Doctor's Death

A 37-year-old government doctor was found dead at her rented residence in Kewal Vihar on Wednesday morning, June 10, triggering an intensive police investigation. Following a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the Jalandhar Police have booked her husband, Dr Piyush Sood - a prominent ophthalmologist who operates National Eye Care Hospital on Kapurthala Road - for abetment of suicide. The family has accused him of domestic abuse, financial exploitation, and an extramarital affair, alleging that these factors caused her extreme mental distress.

The deceased, identified as Dr Meenakshi Sood, was posted at the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala and had been living separately from her husband for approximately a year due to escalating marital disputes. It is reported that she died by suicide. Local police gained entry to her apartment by breaking a glass panel after the doors were found locked from the inside. Punjab Shocker: Jalandhar Man Shot Dead in Kapurthala Over Financial Dispute, Cousin Arrested.

Alleged Video of Piyush Sood With Nurse Goes Viral

Allegations of Extramarital Affair and Viral CCTV Footage

According to the statement given to the police by the victim's father, Pramod Kumar, the marital discord intensified after Dr Meenakshi discovered that her husband was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with a staff nurse employed at his private hospital. A purported CCTV clip has since surfaced and circulated widely on social media, which allegedly shows Dr Piyush Sood with the staff nurse in an objectionable position inside the hospital premises. The victim's family claims that Dr Meenakshi had personally retrieved this footage from the hospital surveillance system after becoming suspicious, and they have handed it over to the police as crucial evidence. While the video continues to trend online, local authorities noted that its authenticity has not been independently verified, and official forensic analysis is pending.

Secret Crores in Loans Discovered via CIBIL

The family further alleged that Dr Meenakshi was subjected to severe financial exploitation shortly after the couple married in October 2018. The FIR states that she initially took out a INR 35 lakh loan to help fund the construction of her husband's eye hospital, paying off the monthly instalments directly from her government salary. The situation worsened significantly when Dr Meenakshi recently approached a banking institution to secure a loan to buy a house for herself. Upon reviewing her CIBIL credit report, she discovered an active loan of approximately INR 2.5 crore registered under her name without her knowledge or consent.

"She had gone to a bank while planning to buy a house and found that a loan of about INR 2.5 crore existed in her name. The documents did not even carry her signatures," her father alleged, adding that she faced intimidation and threats from her husband and father-in-law when she demanded her name be removed from the fraudulent liabilities.

History of Domestic Abuse and Ongoing Police Hunt

The victim's parents also detailed a history of physical violence within the marriage. Dr Meenakshi’s mother stated that her son-in-law would frequently call her after arguments to admit to assaulting her daughter before apologising. The complaint further states that in June 2025, Dr Piyush Sood allegedly attempted to strangulate his wife, an incident she reported to the police helpline before moving out into a separate rented accommodation. Jalandhar Police have officially registered a case against Dr Piyush Sood under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ludhiana Shocker: Retired Army Havildar Shoots Son Dead Over Objection to Second Marriage, Dies by Suicide in Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Yadav confirmed that the accused ophthalmologist has switched off his mobile phone and is currently absconding. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace his location, and officials stated that a definitive cause of death will be established once the formal post-mortem report is finalised.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).