New Delhi, August 23: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Northeast India, West Bengal, and Bihar this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD forecast said that enhanced rainfall over northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Bihar from August 24, 2021. The change in the weather conditions is due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over northeast Rajasthan and trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to Telangana across Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD weather bulletin said. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD forecast stated that fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar till 24th and increase in intensity thereafter. Heavy rainfall is set to lash West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya during August 24-27 and Bihar during August 25-27. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 25, 2021.

Giving details about the monsoon situation, the IMD forecast said that the current rainfall activity over the plains of northwest India is likely to reduce from today, August 23, 2021. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall is very likely over Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh till August 26.

