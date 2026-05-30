Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Prices by INR 2 per Kg, Check Latest Rates

State-run gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Saturday, May 30, increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by INR 2 per kg, taking the retail price to INR 86 per kg. The latest revision applies to Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas served by the company and comes just over two weeks after the previous hike on May 14.

The increase is expected to raise transportation costs for private vehicle owners, taxi operators and public transport fleets that depend on CNG. Despite the latest revision, CNG continues to remain more economical than petrol and diesel on a per-kilometre basis. Petrol Price List: Which States/UTs Sell Fuel Below INR 100, Above INR 110?

CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: New Rates Across MMR

Following the revision, consumers in Mumbai and surrounding regions will pay Rs 86 per kg for CNG. MGL currently supplies CNG in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Chitradurg, Davengere, Latur and Osmanabad. The latest increase marks the second CNG price hike in May, reflecting continued pressure on the energy sector amid rising global fuel costs.

The higher CNG prices are likely to affect daily commuting expenses, particularly for taxi drivers, commercial vehicle operators and motorists who rely on natural gas as a lower-cost alternative to conventional fuels. However, industry observers note that CNG remains relatively affordable compared with petrol and diesel, helping it retain its appeal among consumers seeking lower operating costs. Fuel Prices in India: BJP-Ruled States Lead in Lower Rates, Congress-Led and INDIA Bloc States Report Highest Levies, Data Shows.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Also Rising

The CNG hike comes against the backdrop of broader increases in fuel prices across the country. Petrol prices were raised by INR 2.61 per litre and diesel by INR 2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs INR 111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at INR 97.83 per litre.

The fuel price adjustments are part of a delayed pass-through of higher global crude oil costs, which have surged amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The rise in fuel prices follows disruptions in global energy markets linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint attacks on Iran. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and American military bases in the region.

The conflict has contributed to volatility in oil and natural gas markets, particularly due to disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that handles roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Amid elevated energy prices, the Centre has stepped up efforts to reduce fuel consumption and manage India's oil import bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month urged citizens and government departments to conserve fuel, encourage remote working and limit non-essential travel. The measures are aimed at reducing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and containing risks to the country's current account deficit as energy import costs remain elevated.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).