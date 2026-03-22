Mumbai, March 22: Suburban and outstation train services on the Central Railway (CR) main line faced significant disruptions on Sunday afternoon, March 22, after a man climbed an overhead equipment (OHE) mast at Kalyan railway station. The incident, which occurred around 2:00 PM, forced railway authorities to suspend power supply to several platforms as a safety precaution, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during the peak afternoon hours.

Emergency Power Shutdown at Kalyan Station

The disruption began when a man was spotted scaling a high-tension electricity pole that supplies power to platforms 1, 1A, and 2 at the busy Kalyan junction. To prevent a potential electrocution and ensure the safety of the individual, officials immediately cut off the power supply on the Down line between Thakurli and Ambivli stations. Is There Sunday Mega Block on March 22, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines?

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the emergency power block resulted in the halting of two outstation trains and three suburban local services. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with local emergency teams, were deployed to the spot to persuade the man to descend and initiate a rescue operation.

Second Major Disruption of the Day

The incident at Kalyan marked the second time on Sunday that the Central Railway's main line experienced a major service breakdown. Earlier in the morning, services on the Kalyan-Kasara section were paralysed for several hours due to a technical mishap during infrastructure work. At Khadavali railway station, a crane's zip wire became entangled with the overhead wires during a scheduled block intended for platform extension work. While the work was slated to finish by 4:00 AM, the entanglement delayed the restoration of the line. Normal train movement between Kalyan and Kasara only resumed after 6:00 AM, leading to a backlog of early-morning commuter traffic. Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi-Speaking Man Slaps Commuter for Keeping Foot on Seat, Video Goes Viral.

Kalyan serves as a critical junction for the Mumbai suburban network, connecting the main line to both the Karjat and Kasara sides. The twin disruptions on Sunday - first due to technical maintenance issues and later due to the security incident - caused a ripple effect across the network. Commuters reported significant delays and overcrowding at major stations, including Thane, Dombivli, and Kalyan. "Efforts are underway to rescue the man from the mast," CPRO Nila stated, noting that technical teams were on standby to restore power as soon as the site was cleared.

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