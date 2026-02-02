Mumbai Police Deny Claims Regarding Cases of Missing and Kidnapped Children; Say ‘Data Being Misrepresented’

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai, February 2: Today, February 2, the Mumbai police took to social media to deny claim of children going missing from the city. In a post in X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that they "categorically" deny claims regarding cases if missing and kidnapped children. "Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims," the post added.

The clarification came after a report in Free Press Journal stated that the city is on high alert as 12 minor children, including eight girls have gone missing in less than 36 hours. "Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic, is under process," the Mumbai police said in its X post. As pert the news report, the disappearances occurred across seven different police jurisdictions, with eight of the missing children being girls. Mumbai Police Launch City-Wide Search As 12 Children, Including 8 Girls, Go Missing in 36 Hours: Report.

Data Being Misrepresented, Says Mumbai Police Over Claim of Cases of Missing and Kidnapped Children

Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims. Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and… — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2026

It was reported that the law enforcement agencies had registered First Information Reports (FIRs) under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which classifies the cases as kidnapping from lawful guardianship. The report further claimed that the cases were not confined to a single neighborhood but spread across several vulnerable areas of the city. According to report in FPJ, the highest number of reports came from Shivaji Nagar, where four children went missing. Other affected areas include:

Sakinaka and Antop Hill: Two cases each.

Oshiwara, Mankhurd, Bangur Nagar, and Ghatkopar: One case each.

The news report further claims that no ransom calls were received - often a sign that a case may involve a runaway or a domestic dispute - the high proportion of girls being missing prompted activists to raise alarms about potential organized trafficking networks. Child Kidnapping Gang Active in Mumbai? Police Call ‘82 Kids Missing in 36 Days’ Social Media Claim ‘Misleading’.

While the news report appeared to be true in the beginning, the clarification by Mumbai police has now put rumours to rest. The police have assured of taking action against those who are deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).