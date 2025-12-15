Mumbai Police on Sunday, December 14, refuted claims about the number of missing children in the city, stating that social media messages "do not reflect true facts." Several social media posts making the rounds for a week on X claimed that 82 children have gone missing in the city in 36 days. In response, Mumbai Police said that over the last five years, 98 per cent of minors have been successfully reunited with their families. "Facts about misleading messages regarding children missing from Mumbai. The messages being circulated on social media about missing children do not reflect true facts. Mumbai Police prioritises every case of a missing child with utmost seriousness and empathy," Mumbai Police said. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 on December 14.

Mumbai Police Dismisses Social Media Claims About Missing Children in City

Facts About Misleading Messages regarding Children Missing from Mumbai.#MumbaiPolice4All pic.twitter.com/DmkT5G00DJ — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)