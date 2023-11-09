Mumbai, November 8: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Wednesday announced a six-hour-long block on the Mumbai- bound corridor of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday for the Panvel-Karjat double line railway project. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said in a release that the roadblock will be implemented from 11 am to 5 pm on November 9.

Light and heavy vehicles won't be allowed on the Mumbai-bound carriageway at Chikhale near Kalamboli where a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) is being erected as part of the railway project, said an MRVC official. The roadblock has been mainly undertaken for launching girders, he added. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Special Block Today: Traffic on Pune-Bound Lanes of Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway To Be Stopped for Two Hours, Check Complete Details Here.

Motorists travelling towards Mumbai can exit on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (MH-48) at Khopoli and Panvel, the release said.