Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Humid Conditions With High Rain Chance

Mumbai residents can expect a continuation of humid weather conditions on Wednesday, June 3, with the day beginning under clear skies but gradually seeing an increase in cloud cover and a higher probability of light showers as the day progresses. The day's temperature is forecast to hover around 29°C, but a significant humidity level of 78 per cent will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 34°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 78% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 27% 7 km/h 02:00 26°C Light drizzle 33% 3 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 20% 7 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 10% 8 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 10% 10 km/h 10:00 31°C Light drizzle 39% 14 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 70% 15 km/h 14:00 32°C Light drizzle 94% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will largely be pleasant, starting with clear skies and temperatures around 27-29°C. However, by late morning, around 10:00 AM, the chance of light drizzle increases to 39%, with wind speeds picking up to 14 km/h. This trend is expected to intensify through the afternoon. By 12:00 PM, the likelihood of light drizzle rises to 70%, and by 2:00 PM, it reaches a peak of 94%, accompanied by temperatures peaking at 32°C and winds maintaining at 15 km/h. Despite these showers, the overall conditions are not expected to be severe, aligning with reports indicating light rains are possible across the region.

Recent local weather bulletins have highlighted the persistent heat and humidity across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with predictions of possible light rains. This aligns with today's forecast of increasing chances of showers, particularly in the afternoon. While thunderstorms and gusty winds were mentioned in some advisories for Maharashtra, the specific forecast for Mumbai today suggests more of a gradual build-up of humidity and light rainfall rather than intense weather events. Mumbai Weather Forecast June 3, 2026: Rain Showers Expected, High 31°C.

Residents heading out should prepare for a sticky and warm day. Lightweight, breathable clothing is advisable. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended, especially for those venturing out in the afternoon, due to the high probability of light drizzles. Staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the high 'feels like' temperature. Commuters may experience slight delays due to the increasing likelihood of rain, but significant disruptions are not anticipated based on current forecasts.

For those planning outdoor activities or events, such as the ongoing T20 Mumbai League matches, the afternoon hours may present challenges due to the high humidity and intermittent light rain. While clear skies will dominate the early part of the day, the increasing cloudiness and precipitation chance from late morning onwards should be monitored closely by organizers and attendees to ensure safety and comfort. The general weather pattern suggests a transition from clear to potentially showery conditions throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).